JPD searching for man who robbed Waffle House on Highway 18

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Jackson Police are looking for the man who robbed the Waffle House on Highway 18 in Jackson.

Police say the man came in with a gun, took a cash register, and ran behind the Walmart on Greenway Drive.

He was last seen wearing red shorts and a white T-shirt with a black T-shirt tied around his head. The suspect was armed with a silver handgun. JPD Commander Tyree Jones says no injuries were reported.

If you have information that may be helpful to police you are asked to call them at: (601) 960.1234.

JPD says man with red shorts and a black shirt tied around his head robbed restaurant, fled towards Greenway Dr. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/Dy7jbC56Eo — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) January 25, 2017

Crime scene just pulled in. JPD confirm man robbed Waffle House on Hwy 18. Live report at 6 @WJTV pic.twitter.com/YfQRCK1eZD — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) January 25, 2017

Jackson police on the scene at the Waffle House on Highway 18. More details to come @WJTV pic.twitter.com/A4cZMPWsAZ — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) January 25, 2017

