Lawmakers draft bills on police pursuit policies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — State lawmakers are trying to step in to make sure every police department has a pursuit policy in place.

“We’re losing too many lives as a result of individuals chasing,” said Christopher Bell, who represents District 65 in Hinds County.

He said after the death of Lonnie Blue, Jr., a man just driving home from work when his car was hit by fleeing suspects, Bell wanted to make sure all departments have a pursuit policy in place. He crafted House Bill 611.

“We want each police department to have their own policies and procedures regarding police pursuits based after the national.”

“There’s a state law out there that every law enforcement agency in Mississippi must have a pursuit policy,” said Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal. “we’ve got bills that we’re trying to get in the legislature now that would reimburse agencies that would be accredited.”

Chief Neal serves on the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police. He said they’re supporting bills like HB 611 and Senate Bill 2500, which requires all law enforcement agencies to have a policy in place for pursuing a possible suspect to get accredited.

“Each agency would get reimbursed for the fees that are associated with obtaining accreditation,” he said.

According to Neal, only 27 police departments in the state have gone through the accreditation process.

“Certainly out of 250-some odd law enforcement agencies, there’s a lot more out there that need this,” he said.

“Once they’re accredited they’ll have the necessary training they won’t be put in positions of chasing individuals that they don’t need to chase,” Bell said.