Madison police issue warning about scammer claiming to work for Entergy

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Madison Police Department is warning residents about a telephone scam.

The scammer is claiming to be a representative from Entergy.

The caller says that your electric bill is past due and that you must make a payment immediately or your service will be shut off. The scammer then asks for a wire payment.

Police said Entergy does not solicit payments over the telephone.

If you are in doubt about a utility representative’s true identity, hang up and verify the call using the publicly listed telephone number for the utility company.

Anyone who has been a victim of this scam should contact police.