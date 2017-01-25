Mark Twain House hopes for boost from 1879 fairy tale

Michael Melia, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this June 4, 2008 file photo, visitors enter The Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford, Conn. Notes that Twain jotted down from a fairy tale he told his daughters more than a century ago when living in Hartford, Conn., have inspired a new children's book, "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine," set to be published in September 2017. The contract for the book was steered through the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford as a way to provide a financial lift for the museum. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Notes that Mark Twain jotted down from a fairy tale he told his daughters more than a century ago have inspired a new children’s book, “The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine.”

At the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford, Connecticut, there is excitement that the story could help introduce the writer to wider audiences – and provide a financial lift for the museum.

A researcher found the story in the archive of the Mark Twain Papers at the University of California at Berkeley. The contract for the book was steered through the Mark Twain House and Museum in part because of its financial struggles.

The book tells the story of a boy who gains the ability to talk to animals and joins them to rescue a kidnapped prince.

It is set to be published in September.

 

