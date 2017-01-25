Millsaps Colleges gets $1 million pledge from Jackson couple

FILE PHOTO Mississippi native Jesmyn Ward, whose novel "Salvage the Bones" won the 2011 National Book Award for Fiction, discusses her current memoir, "Men We Reaped," following a reading at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 18, 2014. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Jackson ophthalmologist and his wife are pledging a $1 million gift to Millsaps College.

Dr. Richard Blount and his wife, the Rev. Martha Blount, announced the pledge Tuesday. They are providing a $1 million trust that will go to the college in 2026.

The Jackson college, with nearly 1,000 students, will decide how the gift is used, although the Blounts will have input.

Richard Blount enrolled at Millsaps in 1954 with the aim of transferring to the U.S. Military Academy, but instead decided to remain at the Methodist college and try for medical school. Graduating in 1958, he went on to Baylor Medical College in Houston, returning to practice in Jackson in 1969.

The Blounts have two sons, including state Sen. David Blount, a Jackson Democrat.

 

