President Trump declares 4 Mississippi counties as federal disaster areas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — President Donald Trump has declared four Mississippi counties as federal disaster areas.

The communities were damaged by tornadoes on January 21.

Gov. Phil Bryant said Trump Trump declared Forrest, Lamar, Lauderdale and Perry counties disaster areas Wednesday afternoon.

“I would like to thank President Trump’s administration for its exceptionally quick response to our Mississippians in need,” Gov. Bryant said. “With more than 500 homes either destroyed or having suffered major damage, this federal assistance is critical to help these counties recover. Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the four people killed, those injured and everyone who is faced with the task of rebuilding.”

Approved in this disaster declaration are individual assistance grants that can go to individuals and households along with the hazard mitigation grant program.

Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment Teams made up of MEMA, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration and local officials are surveying additional damages to be considered for additional federal disaster assistance.

Anyone with damages in these counties may apply online or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). The speech or hearing impaired may call (TTY) 1-800-462-7585.

Information about Disaster Recovery Centers opening in the declared counties will be released as soon as it becomes available, but please do not wait to register for assistance either online or by phone.