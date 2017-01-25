Proposed bill will notify parents of DUI arrests

JACKSON, MS (WJTV) – One mom is pushing for a bill that would notify parents if their children are arrested for DUI or drug charges.

In 2016 Lauren McGraw’s son Rivers McGraw committed suicide.

“Rivers shot himself because he was afraid to tell me that he had gotten another DUI.”

His second arrest, but Lauren says she wasn’t notified. Instead, Rivers was bonded out by a friend each time and she had no clue.

Now she is pushing for house bill 10-89.

“This will keep the parents in the loop,” said House Rep. Andy Gipson who is the author of the bill.

Gipson says the law requires parents to be called if their children are under 21 and are arrested for a DUI or drug charge.

He believes this will save parents heartache in the long run.

“Even though they are 18,19, 20, why wouldn’t you want the ability to know that they have a problem the recovery assistance that they need?” said Gipson.

House bill 10-89 will be presented in committee Thursday.