Seat belts, slow drivers: Bills would regulate road behavior

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Buckle up, and don’t lollygag in the left lane: Mississippi lawmakers are considering ways to further regulate behavior of passengers and drivers.

The House Transportation Committee on Wednesday passed House Bill 539, which would require all back-seat passengers to wear seat belts. Current state law requires seat belts for people in the front seat, and children younger than 7 in the back seat. Under the bill, the current penalty of $25 would also apply for failing to buckle up in the back seat.

The committee also passed House Bill 511, which would set a fine of $5 to $50 for people who drive slowly in the left lane of a highway under normal traffic conditions, impeding other traffic.

Both bills had some opposition in the committee. They move to the full House for more debate, and they could face tougher scrutiny there. Proposals to toughen the seat belt law traditionally meet resistance from lawmakers, who see them as excessive government interference.

Republican Rep. Steve Massengill of Hickory Flat, who is vice chairman of the Transportation Committee, said he proposed the seat belt bill after a crash in his district in November killed two teenagers who were back-seat passengers. He said those in the front seat survived.

Republican Rep. Dana Criswell of Olive Branch objected to the seat belt bill.

“I don’t think it’s any of the government’s business what I do in my car,” Criswell said.

Mississippi is among the 12 states that don’t require seat belts for all back-seat passengers, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association.