State senators talk about Jackson’s infrastructure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two major water main breaks that look like geysers continues to bring light to a problem that doesn’t seem to go away in the City of Jackson: crumbling infrastructure.

Members of the Mississippi Senate talks with WJTV to see what, if anything, is being done to tackle these issues before they become major problems.

Hundreds of gallons of water shooting out of the ground Wednesday morning after a water main break on Forest Avenue.

“It’s quite disappointing on what little has been done to since 2007 to fix the potholes and the waterline breaks, sewer problems,” said Sen. Walter Michel, a Republican representing District 25

Tuesday, water is seen spraying dozens of feet into the air, and damaging neighbors home on Linden Place.

“Part of the problem is we’re not spending our money fast enough to put the plans together long term to go ahead and start work on these infrastructure issues,” Sen. John Horhn, a Democrat representing District 26.

There is legislation being drafted in the Capitol this session to help with infrastructure, but it only helps the area around the Capitol.

Senator Horhn and Senator Michel tell me the legislation for Jackson’s 1 percent sales tax is suppose to be used to fix the infrastructure.

“The books for the 1 percent sales tax,” Michel. “From my understanding, it’s already produced $30 million, but just a very small portion of that is being spent.”

Senator Horhn shares there are also funds from Washington that can be used for these problems.

“There are federal dollars that we need to be drawing down that we can’t because the city hasn’t closed out some other federal loans and grants that have come to them,” Horhn said.

Lawmakers are looking to meet with the 1 percent sales tax commission to better help with the city’s crumbling infrastructure.

