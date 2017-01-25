US Marshals searching for Canton October 2016 murder suspect

WJTV Published: Updated:
Suspect Photo Courtesy: US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force
Suspect Photo Courtesy: US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Law enforcement authorities are asking for help from the public locating a murder suspect.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is searching for Joshua McLaurin.

According to a written release from the task force, “Joshua McLaurin is wanted for (homicide) related to an incident that happened in Canton, Mississippi on October 2, 2016.  McLaurin should be considered armed and dangerous.  Anyone with information that leads to the positive location and arrest of this individual would be eligible for a reward of up to $250,000.”

Anyone with information is advised to call Crime Stoppers at: (601) 355-TIPS (8477).  Tips may also be sent online via http://www.centralmscrimestoppers.com/contact/ or via www.P3tips.com.

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s