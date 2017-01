JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Water is gushing out of the ground on Forest Avenue.

It’s on the side of the road near Cherokee Brick and Tile.

The break is not affecting traffic or any homes in the area.

The pressure of the water is very high. It appears that cones were placed around the break, but they have been knocked over by the water.

Get the latest news and weather for Central Mississippi by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your telephone or mobile device.