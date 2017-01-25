Weatherspoon leads Mississippi State over Missouri 89-74

By: Paul Jones (Associated Press) Published:
msu web

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Quinndary Weatherspoon had a career-high 29 points Wednesday night to lead Mississippi State to an 89-74 victory over Missouri.

Lamar Peters had 23 points with a 7-of-11 showing on 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (13-6, 4-3 SEC). Mario Kegler added 16 points.

Jordan Barnett and Jordan Geist each had 18 points to lead Missouri (5-14, 0-7). The Tigers dropped their 11th straight game and suffered their 27th straight SEC road loss.

Missouri used a red-hot shooting performance in the first half to lead the entire period. Mississippi State got within one point on several occasions and trailed by as many as nine. Missouri eventually settled in with a 43-39 advantage at the half.

The Tigers shot 61.5 percent in the first half, including 58.3 percent from the 3-point arc.

