William Carey sets steps in Mississippi tornado recovery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi university heavily damaged by Saturday’s tornado is taking more steps toward recovery.

William Carey University asks students to return to campus Wednesday through Friday to retrieve personal belongings and vehicles. Spokeswoman Mia Overton says the college will have counselors and pastors on hand to help students who may be traumatized.

The school will start online classes for medical students Wednesday. Also, intercollegiate athletes will move into a dorm on the University of Southern Mississippi campus and resume practice. Athletic director DJ Pulley says William Carey is likely to play “home” basketball games at Jones County Junior College or Pearl River Community College.

William Carey said it hopes to publish a list of classes that will conclude its winter term online in the next two days.