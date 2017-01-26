2 men plead guilty in human trafficking case

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Two men pleaded guilty to human trafficking in Madison County.

According to Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Michael Guest, Jason Ward and Devondra McFall were both sentenced to 20 years in prison.

However, based on McFall’s cooperation with law enforcement, the last 15 years of his sentence was suspended. These sentences will be served, day for day, without the possibility of probation, parole, or early release.

In March 2016, Ridgeland Police Department made traffic stop that lead to information of a possible prostitution ring at the Quality Inn. Officers went to the hotel and located two females ages 17 and 33, officials said.

Guest said the women were questioned and said they had been forced into prostitution and had been threatened and assaulted numerous times. They told police that the men responsible for forcing them into prostitution used the website Backpage.com to post photographs and information about them online.

Ward denied any involvement. McFall also initially denied being involved but later cooperated with police. He told officers that Ward was the ringleader of the organization. McFall said Ward would post information about the girls online and would arrange meetings at local hotels. McFall would then rent the rooms and collect the money which he would turn over to Ward.

The investigation also determined that Ward is a registered sex-offender. Ward has been previously convicted in 2002 of aggravated sexual abuse in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois.

D.A. Guest office issued tips on ways you can get involved in stopping human trafficking:

Learn the indicators of human traffickingso you can help identify a potential trafficking victim.

If you believe someone may be a victim of human trafficking, report your suspicions to law enforcement.

Encourage your local school, churches or other organizations to educate their members and spread awareness on human trafficking.