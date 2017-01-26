2 Mississippi deputies wounded in shootout, suspect dead

WREG, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
police-lights

UPDATE: 01/26/2017 7:39am WREG-TV, the CBS station in Memphis, Tennessee is reporting that the two deputies have been identified.

Sergeant Hunter Garrett was shot in the foot and released this morning.  K-9 officer Lee Hutchins was shot in the chest and is in the intensive care unit with a collapsed lung.

WREG’s Full Story can be found here:  DeSoto County Deputies Recovering

Original Story:

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi sheriff says two deputies are expected to recover after they were wounded and a robbery suspect was killed during a shootout.

News outlets report that the unidentified suspect was killed Wednesday night outside a grocery store in Southaven, just south of Memphis, Tennessee.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco says a K-9 officer was seriously wounded and had to undergo surgery after being shot in the chest. A patrol sergeant was shot in the foot and is also expected to recover.

District Attorney John Champion says deputies had confronted the suspect in a parking lot because he matched the description of a man accused of committing three recent violent robberies in Horn Lake and Southaven.

Authorities have not released the identities or races of those involved.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s