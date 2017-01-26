Bianco addresses schedule as 2017 season approaches

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss returns five starts from a team that hosted an NCAA Regional last season and this year’s team will be tested right from the words ‘play ball’.

Head coach Mike Bianco detailed his approach to that season-long test at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum Thursday night. His ballclub opens up with East Carolina, a team that made the Super Regional round last year.

That’s only the beginning. Nearly half of the Rebels opponents this season made the postseason a year ago. Click the video above to hear how Bianco approaches a schedule like that with a young team.

