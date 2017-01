Related Coverage Churchill Drive shooting victim dies; JPD searching for suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week is now in custody.

29-year-old Brian Nielsen was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

38-year-old Tavoris Wells was shot on Churchill Drive with an assault rifle on Monday around 1 p.m.

He died from his injuries.

Nielsen was captured Thursday morning.

Brian Nielsen, 29, wanted for the murder of Tavoris Wells, 38, captured this morning by US Marshals Task Force at an undisclosed location. pic.twitter.com/K7XF5TzsL0 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 26, 2017