Good Samaritan hit by car dies; Victim’s friends discuss his life

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The good Samaritan hit by a car on Christmas day while helping another driver died from his injuries.

WJTV got the chance to talk with a close friend who said they’re just trying to be strong for his mom.

“He drew people in with his laughter, his smile,” said Sabra Sutton, a family friend.

Family members of 20-year-old Henry Alfred Crow, III said he died late Saturday, January 21 at the hospital. He had been there since he was hit by a car December 25.

“I can say this, the Lord above has one very sweet angel with him,” said family friend Lewis Herrington.

Police said Crow was one of two people hit by a jeep wrangler while helping a stranded driver push a stopped car on I-55 Frontage Road between Elton and Savannah streets.

“I just don’t understand how he can be gone so soon,” Sutton said. “He was so young. He was my best friend, my brother.”

Friends say they will cherish the memory of Crow’s fun personality and sense of humor.