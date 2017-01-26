JPD: Woman wanted for questioning in University Boulevard murder investigaton

By Published: Updated:
Photo: JPD
Photo: JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is wanted for questioning in a murder investigation by Jackson Police.

Officers are seeking the identity of the woman in the photo above.

Police said she drives a light colored Buick.

On January 13, the body of Marquez Shaffer was found near University Boulevard and Lynch Street.

Police said they believe the victim was shot at another location and ran from the scene and collapsed in the street.

Anyone who can help locate this woman, contact Jackson Police.

