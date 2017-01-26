Man shot on Denver Street in abandoned house

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot on Denver Street, police said.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said a 28-year-old man told officers he was shot by someone who goes by the name of “Lil Daddy.” The victim told police he was shot at an abandoned house on Denver.

Someone drove him to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officers were alerted about the incident after the victim was taken to the hospital around 4:30 am.m. Thursday.

JPD said they haven’t been able to locate a crime scene. No suspect is in custody.

The victim is in fair condition.