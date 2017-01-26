MDOC searching for probationer who left WIN Job Center

By Published:
David Stewart, II (Photo: MDOC)
David Stewart, II (Photo: MDOC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections said they are looking for a probationer who left the WIN Job Center in Jackson.

MDOC officials said David Stewart, II went missing from the WIN center on I-55 Frontage Road. He was scheduled to be picked up there Wednesday afternoon.

Stewart was convicted in Warren County of two counts of vehicle burglary in March 2016.

He was sentenced to serve seven years and placed on a five-year probation. He was released on probation November 2016.

If you see Stewart, contact MDOC officials at (662) 745-6611 or local authorities.

