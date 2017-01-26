Mississippi State Fire Academy receives new training simulator

By Published:
Photo: WJTV
Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Fire Academy received a grant that allowed them to get one of the most technologically advanced Fire Apparatus Driving Simulators in the world.

The $399,000 grant is from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

This two-station simulator will introduce the fire apparatus driver to countless scenarios that replicate those situations commonly encountered during an emergency response.

The driver operator remains safe during simulator training, as in the event of an accident there will be zero injuries, zero damage to vehicles, and zero maintenance cost for the apparatus.

The official said the simulator has more than 100 pre-programed scenarios.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s