Mississippi State Fire Academy receives new training simulator

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Fire Academy received a grant that allowed them to get one of the most technologically advanced Fire Apparatus Driving Simulators in the world.

The $399,000 grant is from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

This two-station simulator will introduce the fire apparatus driver to countless scenarios that replicate those situations commonly encountered during an emergency response.

The driver operator remains safe during simulator training, as in the event of an accident there will be zero injuries, zero damage to vehicles, and zero maintenance cost for the apparatus.

The official said the simulator has more than 100 pre-programed scenarios.