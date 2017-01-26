Rankin County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting, arrest expected ‘soon’

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Law enforcement authorities in Rankin County, Mississippi are investigating an early morning shooting. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey will not release any details at this time, except to say that the victim was last listed in stable condition.

Sheriff Bailey says they are hopeful that “…an arrest will be made soon.”

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is being asked to call police.

WJTV’s Natay Holmes is working to learn more.

BREAKING: Rankin Co Sheriffs Department is investigating an early morning shooting. Victim is stable. Waiting on additional info @WJTV — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) January 26, 2017

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.