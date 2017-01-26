School district mergers eyed in Chickasaw and Perry counties

Jeff Amy, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
ap_1302260771 classroom via AP images

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Bills are moving ahead in the Senate that would require the merger of two sets of school districts in 2019.

Senate Bill 2461 would merge the Perry County and Richton school districts. Senate Bill 2463 would consolidate the Houston and Chickasaw County school districts. However, unlike earlier proposals, it would exclude the Okolona school district from merging with those two.

The Senate Education Committee passed both measures Wednesday, sending them to the full Senate for more debate.

The committee didn’t act Wednesday on two other consolidation proposals, one merging the North Tippah and South Tippah districts, and one merging the Senatobia and Tate County districts.

In the previous five years, lawmakers have voted to abolish two school districts and merge 17 others. Some mergers have yet to occur.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s