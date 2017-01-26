Search firm aiding IHL in search for JSU’s next president

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Witt/Kieffer is the executive search firm aiding the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning for the Jackson State University presidential search.

“We are pleased to engage Witt/Kieffer to assist the Board with the search for the next president of Jackson State University,” said Trustee C.D. Smith, Chair of the Board Search Committee. “They have decades of experience in recruiting top leaders and will help us as we seek the best person to lead Jackson State University.”

IHL said the firm has more than 45 years of experience in recruiting leadership in some of the nation’s most prestigious colleges.

“Presidential recruitments require candidates who possess a balance of the leadership competence needed to address challenges facing higher education; a deep understanding of academic trends and strategic opportunities for long-term sustainability; and a pedigree and value-system that is aligned with the goals, objectives, and values of JSU,” said Witt/Kieffer Senior Partner Oliver Tomlin. “Our outreach and engagement tactics will ensure that the widest net is cast for outstanding leaders in a new era of higher education.”

Nominations may be made electronically via email to the consultants at JacksonStateUniversityPresident@wittkieffer.com or mailed to:

President

Jackson State University

c/o Witt/Kieffer

Attention: Oliver B. Tomlin, III

7201 Wisconsin Avenue

Suite 775

Bethesda, MD 20814

For more information and to track progress on the presidential search, visit the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning’s Web site.