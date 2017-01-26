Senate bill could eliminate the Mississippi Arts Commission

JACKSON, MS- One actor says a senate bill 26-11 could eliminate the state arts commission.

John Maxwell is an actor, writer, and director best known for his play “Oh, Faulkner Do you write?”

He says that he is against the bill and believes it will not be good for Mississippi.

The bill would transfer the commission’s responsibilities tMississippiissppi Development Authoritity. And a new Mississippi arts advisory council would be made. MDA would control it.

“It would take money away from the arts which is essentially going to happen,” said Maxwell.

“When you do this you lose the arts. We are losing our conscience we are losing the essential part of what makes Mississippi, Mississippi. It’s not the political agenda that we have, it’s the conscience of this state and the conscience is dictated through the arts I promise you,” added Maxwell.

We reached out to the author of the bill Sen. Lydia Chassaniol. We have not heard back.