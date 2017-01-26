Shell gas station on McDowell Road burglarized

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Shell gas station is burglarized overnight in Jackson.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said it happened around 4:20 a.m. at the Shell on McDowell Road.

The burglar busted a window and went inside the store and stole several cartons of cigarettes.

Officers are reviewing the store’s surveillance video to see if it could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information that can help detectives, contact police.

