Teen charged with murder of his stepfather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The teen accused in the murder of his stepfather is being charged as an adult.

Jackson Police said 16-year-old Latravion White is charged with the murder of 38-year-old Andre Williams.

Williams died from blunt force trauma.

Police said on January 14 they went to Brame Street to investigate. Officers said Williams and his stepson got into a fight. During the argument, White allegedly punched Williams and knocked him to the ground. He was seriously injured from the fall. First responders found him unresponsive when they arrived at the scene.

White was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault. Williams died from his injuries on January 23, and the charged was upgraded to murder.

This is the 5th homicide investigation for the JPD.

