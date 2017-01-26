TRAFFIC: I-20 past MS 18 near Exit 40A westbound

Photo Credit: Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOTtraffic.com)
UPDATE: 01/26/2017 8:18am Delays are still listed as being approximately 55 westbound.  The incident affecting eastbound traffic has been cleared.

Original Story:

HINDS COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) Traffic delays are being reported along I-20 past MS 18 W near Exit 40A and Robinson Road.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) indicates that two separate incidents are having a “moderate” impact on traffic, with estimated delays of between 35 and 55 minutes along eastbound and westbound lanes.

The exact nature of the incidents is not known.

WJTV is working to  provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

