Trooper injured in September car crash leaves the hospital

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — A trooper injured in a car crash in September is finally out of the hospital and back home.

Trooper Mitchell Chappell visited his friends and fellow troopers at Troop M in Brookhaven.

In September, he was on his way to a crash in Lincoln County when his car hydroplaned and hit a tree.

Trooper Chappell suffered a brain injury and many broken bones. However, he tells WJTV he’s set a goal for himself to go back to work.

“I know that’s going to be awhile until then,” he said. “I know I’ve got to do the driving and all that stuff, and it’s going to be awhile, but that’s my goal, to be back on the road.”

Trooper Chappell and his wife say the outpouring of love and support has been incredible. Wednesday night, Troop M had a surprise party for Chappell.

