Woman arrested for trying to bring SIM card into Raymond jail

By Published:
Kimberly Mosley (WJTV Photo)
Kimberly Mosley (WJTV Photo)

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman is jailed for trying to bring contraband into the Raymond jail.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason said Kimberly Mosley was arrested.

Deputies stated that they received a package that was supposed to go to an inmate at the detention center. When they were searching the package, they found a SIM card for a cell phone inside of a greeting card. Deputies consider the SIM card contraband.

Authorities conducted an investigation into the matter. They said the woman who sent the package left her full name and address on the card.

Deputies said they were able to confiscate a cell phone from the inmate through their investigation.

More arrests are possible, Sheriff Mason said. They are also looking into the possibility that one or two detention officers could be involved.

