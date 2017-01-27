Clinton PD arrest man for lewd and inappropriate behavior

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police have arrested a man for allegedly exhibiting lewd and inappropriate behavior.

Clinton authorities arrested Doty Chase Houser on charges of malicious trespass.

Officers said on January 18, Houser allegedly entered a men’s restroom and exhibited inappropriate behavior in the shower area. They said he also propositioned at two people as they exited the showers.

Security officers were called and Houser ran away on foot.

Charges are also pending through the Clinton Police Department for a separate indecent exposure incident in the same time, in which Houser was caught on cell phone video exhibiting lewd behavior in public.

The Clinton Police are asking that anyone who has been victimized by Houser come forward and make a report so that he may be prosecuted. Anyone wishing to make a report may contact the Clinton Police Department at (601) 924-5252.