Grenada dad pleads guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter in hot car death of his daughter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Grenada father accused in his daughter’s hot car death pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter.

His attorney, Carlos Moore said Joshua Blunt entered the guilty plea Friday.

He said the District Attorney Doug Evans acknowledged that Blunt didn’t intentionally kill his daughter.

8-month-old Shania Caradine was left in a hot car on May 19, 2016, in Grenada outside of Blunt’s job. He told authorities that he forgot that she was still in the back seat.

Blunt will not have to serve prison time, but will have to serve five years of supervised probation, Moore said.