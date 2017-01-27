Group delivers cake to Sen. McDaniel’s office following viral Facebook post about Women’s March

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s a Facebook post that’s been shared more than 20,000 times.

State Senator Chris McDaniel took to social media following the Women’s March on Washington criticizing them for wanting taxpayers to pay for their lifestyle choices.

WJTV got a chance to talk to McDaniel Friday. He is not apologizing for any of his remarks, while he supports the women’s right to rally, he doesn’t support the message.

A group of women delivered a surprise to the Senator’s office Friday. He was not at the office.

“We’re here to deliver this cute cake to Senator Chris McDaniel,” said Marissa Green.

She and Jinnie Brown delivered this pink cake to Senator McDaniel’s office at the Capitol.

“We’re marching for women’s rights and that includes a whole range of things including a woman’s right to choose,” Green said.

It’s in response to McDaniel’s Facebook post. He called omen who march “unhappy liberal women” and asked if they can afford all those piercings and tattoos why do they want us to pay for their birth control?

“it was a combination of fiscal concerns, that is financial concerns,” McDaniel said. “It’s a combination of moral concerns.”

That’s why McDaniel says he made the post. After thousands across the nation marched for Women’s Rights last weekend.

“I was taught by Senator McDaniel’s father, Coach McDaniel in the early 1970s,” said Faye Holcombe. “He was such a kind, loving man. I can’t imagine him ever saying words that came out of his son’s mouth recently.

Holcombe is from Jones County, – where McDaniel is currently a senator. She said she was saddened to see his remarks go viral.

“We’re not snowflakes, and we’re not to be dismissed and told to behave and call us unhappy liberals because we’re not,” she said. “We’re mothers. We’re grandmothers. We’ve worked hard, and we represent a lot of women that have no voice.”

“Women’s rights are human rights,” Green said.

While McDaniel says he supports the First Amendment, he would just rather taxpayer money not go to something that most of the conservative state doesn’t agree with.

“They should not ask the good people of Mississippi to pay for abortions or any lifestyle choice that we may find objectionable, that’s not the way a free society works,” he said.

Women delivering this cake to Sen. Chris McDaniel following his comments on the #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/iLznZiFyye — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) January 27, 2017