Hinds County deputies make arrests in 2 separate drug busts

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies make arrests during two separate drug bust this week.

Deputies went to Brookhollow Drive in Jackson Wednesday and found a pound of marijuana. They said the drugs are street valued at $10,000.

27-year-old Samuel Kelly and 33-year-old Cynthia Pickett were taken into custody. Deputies said they went to the same location three weeks earlier with a warrant and confiscated about five pounds of pot.

On Thursday, deputies received information that there was drug activity on James Monroe Place. Deputies went to the scene and arrested Robert Williams. We’re told they found 0.5 kilograms of powder cocaine. It was street valued at $20,000. Williams was charged with resisting arrest and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Deputies said in 2015, they went to that same address with a search warrant where officers recovered several firearms, cocaine, and marijuana. He is still awaiting trial on those charges.