In Iowa, Trump voters cheer changes, dismiss petty fights

Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Jorge Arellano sits in his Mexican restaurant, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2004, in Ottumwa, Iowa. The number of Hispanics in Wapello County, which includes Ottumwa, grew by 108 percent from 2000 to 2003, the nation's highest rate of growth among counties with 1,000 or more Hispanics, according to data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) – President Donald Trump was the first Republican to carry Iowa’s Wapello County in 44 years and his supporters there are cheering the new president’s quick action on health care, trade, energy and immigration.

The voters who helped him capture the state and the presidency last November give Trump high marks for reversing eight years of Democrat Barack Obama’s policies and working to build a wall along the Mexican border.

And yet, even these voters, to whom Trump disproportionately owes his presidency, roll their eyes at his ongoing fixation with his popularity.

They shake their heads over widely debunked claims about the crowd size for his inauguration and voter fraud costing him the popular vote.

 

