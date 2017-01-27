Jackson Zoo welcomes new endangered Pygmy hippopotamus

Zemora and mom, Clementine (Photo: Jackson Zoo)
Zemora and mom, Clementine (Photo: Jackson Zoo)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Zoo family just got a bit larger.

Zoo staff welcomed into the world an endangered Pygmy hippopotamus. The staff named her Zemora, which means praised or song.

Zemora is the offspring of four-year-old male, Ralph and eight-year-old female, Clementine.

“Births at the zoo are always exciting, and we are especially excited about the birth of a Pygmy hippo,” said Executive Director Beth Poff. “This species is one that breeds well in captivity, which means the survival of the species is more assured than in the wild. This is an example of zoos making a difference!”

Zemora weighed 11 lbs. at birth, and now registers at 31 lbs. going into her second month.

