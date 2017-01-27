Ocean Springs considers city building for dyslexia school

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) – The city of Ocean Springs is considering a plan that would allow a school to operate in a city building.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2jEWtFZ ) that city officials have identified five classrooms at the Taconi building on Government Street that could be used for a campus of the 3-D School, a school and evaluation center for elementary students with dyslexia.

The newspaper reports the city and school could agree to a lease as early as Friday.

The school’s director, Cena Holifield, says the plan is to begin in August with three classes of second-, third-, and fourth-graders.

