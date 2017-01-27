Shootout on Highland Drive in Jackson; No injuries reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shootout that happened between two vehicles Friday morning.

Commander Tyree Jones said officers responded to the scene on Highland Drive near Eaton Aerospace.

Jones said the people inside a black SUV and a black Chevy Impala were shooting at each other. The SUV was damaged.

WJTV crews noticed the back window busted out of the SUV and one of the tires was flat. There was also a bullet hole in the SUV.

No injuries were reported. JPD is still investigating.