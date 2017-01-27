Shootout on Highland Drive in Jackson; No injuries reported

By Published:
Photo: JPD
Photo: JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a shootout that happened between two vehicles Friday morning.

Commander Tyree Jones said officers responded to the scene on Highland Drive near Eaton Aerospace.

Jones said the people inside a black SUV and a black Chevy Impala were shooting at each other. The SUV was damaged.

WJTV crews noticed the back window busted out of the SUV and one of the tires was flat. There was also a bullet hole in the SUV.

No injuries were reported. JPD is still investigating.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s