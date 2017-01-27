Tyson Foods makes large donation to Mississippi Food Network

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Tyson Foods donated more than 38,000 pounds of protein to the Mississippi Food Network in Jackson.

The food will help families that were recently affected by tornadoes.

The donated food will be distributed among the Network’s partners that provide daily meals and food pantry services to food insecure residents.

Four Mississippi counties have been declared federal disaster areas as a result of recent storms: Forrest, Lamar, Lauderdale and Perry counties.

