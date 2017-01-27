Utility trailer stolen from South Jackson home

Photo: JPD
Photo: JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help solving a theft investigation.

Police said on January 19, someone stole a utility trailer full of equipment and tools.

The trailer was stolen from a home in South Jackson, police said.

Officers released surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone who can help police with the investigation, contact JPD.

