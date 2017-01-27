Utility trailer stolen from South Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help solving a theft investigation.

Police said on January 19, someone stole a utility trailer full of equipment and tools.

The trailer was stolen from a home in South Jackson, police said.

Officers released surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone who can help police with the investigation, contact JPD.

This suspect is responsible for stealing a utility trailer full of equipment and tools from a South Jackson residence on 1/19. Call police. pic.twitter.com/CupoImzvey — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 27, 2017

