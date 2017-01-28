Breaking: Brandon Police looking for Aggravated Assault suspect

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police are investigating a shooting that happened on Appleridge Road around 10:30 Friday night.

A Brandon police officer was responding to a noise complaint when he was flagged down and told that a man had been shot.

The victim was shot in the back of the leg and was transported to UMMC for treatment.

The Brandon Police Department investigated and obtained the suspect information while on scene.

The Brandon Police Department is seeking help locating Anthony Lashon Gray, AKA “Shun”.

Gray is a black male, 42 years old, 6’2 tall, approximately 215 lbs.

The Brandon Police Department has an active warrant for Mr. Gray for Aggravated Assault.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Anthony Lashon Gray, AKA “Shun”, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to http://www.P3tips.com.