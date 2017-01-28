Carolyn Bryant admits to false court testimony in Emmett Till case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new detail is revealed in the story of Emmett Till’s tragic 1955 killing that catapulted the Civil Rights Movement.

For the first time, the woman at the center of the case opened up to a North Carolina author. Tim Tyson’s book The Blood of Emmett Till includes the perspective of Carolyn Bryant.

Throughout history it’s been widely known that Bryant accused 14-year-old Emmett Till of whistling at her.

But, Bryant’s court testimony that never officially made it to jurors ears said Till did more than that. “She sort of muttered ‘they’re all dead now anyway’,” said Tyson said Bryant didn’t waste much time before confessing to him that she had not been completely truthfully when she took the stand 60 years ago.

“It more or less ruined her life…she felt deep remorse about what had happened,” Tyson said her words in their 2008 meeting over coffee is what cemented his interest in writing the book.

He said Bryant revealed she lied about Till sexually or physically assaulting assaulted her, “She said nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him.”

The confession doesn’t change the outcome of the trial. The two men who were accused of the brutal killing were acquitted without the help of her testimony. And they’re both now dead.

“Nobody will ever know exactly what happened, but I do know this much…it was a harmless exchange,” Tyson said.

“They had already convicted Emmett when he showed up at the store and flirted with her,” Till’s cousin, Dr. Jay Carthan says the family isn’t surprised at the false testimony.

After no justice was brought when the FBI reopened the case in the early 2000’s, they were sure there wouldn’t be a change.

“Nobody was held accountable then. Mississippi has a legacy of letting people get away with and making black people think that you will always be second class citizens. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t be fighting to keep that flag flying high. So I do not think that anything will change,” Carthan said.

Since their meeting, Tyson says Bryant’s family hasn’t allowed them to speak again.

He hopes the new telling of the old southern nightmare sparks a light in young activists, “The real value of this story was not the horror of it, but the way that it helped change the country for the better and mobilize us to be our best selves. And I’m hoping that will speak to people today.”

Bryant’s testimony plays a small part in the entire book. The Blood of Emmett Till reaches shelves January 31, 2017.