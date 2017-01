JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are searching for two armed robbery suspects.

We’re told the robbery happened at the CVS at 914 State St.

According to police, the two were after prescriptions and cash.

There were no injuries reported.

Police say the pair took off in a stolen brown Chevy pickup truck, antique tag T39909. The vehicle was stolen before the robbery.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Jackson Police.