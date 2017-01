COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Copiah County are looking for a man they say is responsible for a shooting.

According to Copiah County Sheriff’s Department’s Investigator Milton Twiner, the shooting happened around 10:00 Sunday morning on Wesley Chapel Road.

Investigators say Walter Lee Bryant got into an argument with the victim before he opened fire.

We’re told the victim is in stable condition.

If you know of Bryant’s whereabouts call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department.