Family remembers pregnant woman killed in 2016 shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family and friends of Janis Nicole Evans gather to remember their loved one, a year after her death.

“We just hope this won’t become a cold case in Mississippi,” says the mother of Evans who lost her daughter and grandchild during a shooting in Jackson, last January.

Evans was pregnant when she and her friend Stephanie Magia were gunned down on Ventura Drive. Two men were seen running away from the scene.

“It’s been a year, like I said and four days,” says Janis Evans, the grandmother of Janis Nicole. “All of us have questions,” she adds.

According to Jackson Police, Rahim Williams was arrested and charged with three counts of murder. He’s now been indicted by a Hinds County grand jury. However, there’s still no word on the second person seen running away from the scene. Friends and family do have a message to whoever that person is, “I don’t like you, and I don’t even really know you. But I will be glad when this all… I think he’s the link to a closing, coming to a closure here.”