Fans invited to rally for Super Bowl-bound Patriots

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
New England Patriots fan Michael Grobes wears team colors, that took two hours to paint, before the AFC championship NFL football game between the Patriots and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New England Patriots fan Michael Grobes wears team colors, that took two hours to paint, before the AFC championship NFL football game between the Patriots and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – New England Patriots fans will have one more chance to see the team and wish the players luck before they leave to play in the Super Bowl in Houston.

The team is inviting fans to a special Super Bowl send-off rally Monday morning on NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place.

The rally will include a performance by the New England Patriots Cheerleaders.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and team captains Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Matthew Slater will talk to the crowd before the buses leave Foxborough for Logan International Airport.

The Patriots won their ninth conference championship with a 36-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 22. They will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl Feb. 5.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s