Jets hire Kevin Greene as outside linebackers coach

FILE PHOTO Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2016 inductee and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kevin Greene, right, acknowledges the crowd as he is joined by Steelers teammate Greg Lloyd, rear left, during a half-time ceremony to present him with his Hall of Fame ring during a football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) – The New York Jets have hired Hall of Famer Kevin Greene as their outside linebackers coach.

Greene, who played linebacker for 15 NFL seasons and twice led the league in sacks, stepped away from coaching in 2014 to spend more time with his family. He previously spent five seasons as Green Bay’s outside linebackers coach from 2009-13 after beginning his coaching career as an intern with Pittsburgh in 2008.

The Jets announced the move Saturday. Greene replaces Mark Collins, who was one of five assistants not brought back by coach Todd Bowles.

Greene was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and the 1996 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He had 160 sacks, ranking him third on the career list, while playing for the Rams, Steelers, Panthers and the 49ers. Greene was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last summer.

