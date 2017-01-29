JSU’s Jones training for shot in the NFL

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – From here until the NFL Draft, college football players all over the country are training to prove they’re worthy of playing at the next level. A week ago, Jackson State defensive lineman Javancy Jones recently got his first chance to show what he could do at the Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Florida. It was a good first impression, but Jones still has a lot of work to do.

“Nowadays the NFL is all about, who’s the fastest, who can get from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’ the fastest?” Jones said. “You need everything in every category. The numbers, the stats, the 40, the bench, you need it all so right now I’m focused on running a great 40 and proving to teams I can play.”

Jones is hoping for an invite to the NFL Combine.