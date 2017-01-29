JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — More than 300 people spent their Saturday morning playing in the Magnolia Classic Dodgeball Tournament at Jackson Academy.

The money raised during the event will go towards a very worthy cause.

In three years, the Magnolia Classic has grown from 12 dodgeball teams to now nearly 50 teams.

The event raises thousands of dollars to send families caring for someone with a disability to a summer retreat.

“Many of our families are so medically involved they can not afford family retreats you know any extras in life, so we’re running this dodgeball tournament in order to provide funding for these families,” said Martie Kwasny, Joni, and Friends Jackson director.

Andrew Seago came up with the idea, and Joni and Friends helped him carry it out.

“I think there ‘s a need for the people that are disabled to get involved in the community… I just wanted to get everybody together disabled and nondisabled,” Seago said, who is the creator of the Magnolia Classic.

The proceeds go towards helping families like Jennifer Moore and her daughter, 11-year-old Carolyn Jane, who has cerebral palsy.

“There are so many expenses, and you know special needs that and things that you have to do when you have a special needs person in your life, and this camp is just a way to get away have some fun forget about life be carefree,” Moore said.

In 2015, Carolyn had to get a feeding tube. Moore says during that difficult time she was able to have a week with her baby girl where she could forget her worries, and they could just have fun.

“The first day we were there we just knew we were in the right spot because the love and compassion that they have for all of our kids are amazing.”

She hopes many other families will get to experience the same kind of happiness her family has.